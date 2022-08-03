UrduPoint.com

Australian High Commissioner Calls On Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Australian High Commissioner calls on Chief Minister

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkings met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Wednesday and felicitated him on becoming chief minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkings met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Wednesday and felicitated him on becoming chief minister.

He appreciated the vision of Parvez Elahi to build the new state-of-the-art Punjab Assembly building.

Both discussed issues of mutual interest including the promotion of Pakistan-Australia bilateral relations, and increasing cooperation in the fields of health, education, agriculture, livestock, sports and culture. It was agreed to start an exchange program for training officers of police and other departments.

The Chief Minister said that excellent friendly relations existed between Pakistan and Australia. "During my previous tenure, reforms were carried out in the fields of education and health," he said and announced to welcome Australia's support in both sectors.

He said that exchanges of delegations between the two countries would promote cooperation in economic and social sectors, adding that Australia had great expertise in agriculture, dairy development and livestock and Punjab wanted to utilize the Australian model in these areas. There were significant investment opportunities available for Australia in the information technology and tourism sectors and the exchange of cultural delegations between Pakistan and Australia would also increase friendly relations, he concluded.

The Australian High Commissioner said that every possible cooperation would be extended to the Punjab government to enhance partnership. "Steps will be taken to promote cooperation with Punjab in various fields", he added.

MNA Moonis Elahi, chief secretary, chairman P&D, ACS (Home), IG police, CEO PBIT and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Police Technology Australia Sports Exchange Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Moonis Elahi Agriculture Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Two people electrocuted

Two people electrocuted

2 minutes ago
 Wasay directs FGEHA to complete Housing projects ..

Wasay directs FGEHA to complete Housing projects in stipulated time

2 minutes ago
 Police Martyrs Day to be observed on Aug 4

Police Martyrs Day to be observed on Aug 4

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide basic facilities at peop ..

Govt committed to provide basic facilities at people's doorstep: Eshan Shah

3 minutes ago
 Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan to hold meeting o ..

Provincial Ombudsman Balochistan to hold meeting on August 4

7 minutes ago
 Comprehensive arrangements made to ensure peace du ..

Comprehensive arrangements made to ensure peace during Muharram: Deputy Speaker ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.