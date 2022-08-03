Australian High Commissioner calls on Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkings met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Wednesday and felicitated him on becoming chief minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkings met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Wednesday and felicitated him on becoming chief minister.

He appreciated the vision of Parvez Elahi to build the new state-of-the-art Punjab Assembly building.

Both discussed issues of mutual interest including the promotion of Pakistan-Australia bilateral relations, and increasing cooperation in the fields of health, education, agriculture, livestock, sports and culture. It was agreed to start an exchange program for training officers of police and other departments.

The Chief Minister said that excellent friendly relations existed between Pakistan and Australia. "During my previous tenure, reforms were carried out in the fields of education and health," he said and announced to welcome Australia's support in both sectors.

He said that exchanges of delegations between the two countries would promote cooperation in economic and social sectors, adding that Australia had great expertise in agriculture, dairy development and livestock and Punjab wanted to utilize the Australian model in these areas. There were significant investment opportunities available for Australia in the information technology and tourism sectors and the exchange of cultural delegations between Pakistan and Australia would also increase friendly relations, he concluded.

The Australian High Commissioner said that every possible cooperation would be extended to the Punjab government to enhance partnership. "Steps will be taken to promote cooperation with Punjab in various fields", he added.

MNA Moonis Elahi, chief secretary, chairman P&D, ACS (Home), IG police, CEO PBIT and others were also present.