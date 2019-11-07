Australian High commissioner calls on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The High Commissioner of Australia in Pakistan Dr. Geoffrey Shaw Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor's House.

He remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Governor informed Australian High Commissioner about the investment opportunities in KP and said there was lot of potential available for international investors in the province in mineral sector.

He also informed about the successful process of FATA merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the measures being taken by the government to bring the tribal districts at par with developed areas of the country.

The Austrian High Commissioner paid thanks to Governor for hospitality and expressed his desire to work together in the field of developmental works, humanitarian affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.