UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian High Commissioner Calls On Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:48 PM

Australian High commissioner calls on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman

The High Commissioner of Australia in Pakistan Dr. Geoffrey Shaw Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor's House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The High Commissioner of Australia in Pakistan Dr. Geoffrey Shaw Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor's House.

He remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Governor informed Australian High Commissioner about the investment opportunities in KP and said there was lot of potential available for international investors in the province in mineral sector.

He also informed about the successful process of FATA merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the measures being taken by the government to bring the tribal districts at par with developed areas of the country.

The Austrian High Commissioner paid thanks to Governor for hospitality and expressed his desire to work together in the field of developmental works, humanitarian affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Australia FATA Government

Recent Stories

Dollar loses 05 paisa against Rupee

2 minutes ago

Chinese envoy voices hope U.S., Cuba continue to a ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates announces attractive fares for travellers

29 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

10 minutes ago

Burundi provides combat vehicles for counter terro ..

10 minutes ago

8m tonnes of plastic ends up in oceans: Experts

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.