Australian High Commissioner Calls On Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Australian High Commissioner called on Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and discussed stronger health ties between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Australian High Commissioner called on Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and discussed stronger health ties between the two countries.

The High Commissioner congratulated the health minister on assuming the office and expressed delight at the appointment of a globally renowned health expert by the Government of Pakistan as Health Minister.

During the meeting, the health minister discussed his priorities in the health sector. He mentioned his commitment to improving healthcare in line with the Prime Minister's vision. Quality of service in the health sector is central to his mission, Dr. Nadeem Jan said and added, both the countries have friendly relations.

He emphasized dedicating his abilities to complete the mission.

The Global Health Security Summit is being held in Pakistan. Health experts and delegates from around the world are participating in this conference.

The minister said that Pakistan's efforts and role in global health security were well known worldwide. Strengthening the country's healthcare system to prevent infectious diseases is a priority, he said and added that both the countries would learn from each other's experiences regarding cross-border disease transmission.

Dr. Nadeem Jan stated that he was working to strengthen the Border Health Service system as part of the Global Health Security Agenda.

The High Commissioner said, "Australia values its relationship with Pakistan".

