Australian High Commissioner calls on Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins Thursday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting the high commissioner briefed the foreign minister on Pakistan-Australia ties in multiple domains.

The foreign minister emphasized importance of regular dialogue under existing mechanisms & high-level visits to give impetus to bilateral ties.