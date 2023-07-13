Open Menu

Australian High Commissioner Calls On KP CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins on Thursday called on Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan here at the CM house.

Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest and agreed to extend cooperation in various sectors.

Speaking on the occasion the KP CM said that the provincial government wanted foreign investment in health, education, tourism, industry and other sectors and gave several incentives to the foreign investors in this regard.

The CM said that Pakistan and Australia enjoy cordial relations and the government values Australia's cooperation in various sectors.

