UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian High Commissioner Calls On Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:01 PM

Australian High Commissioner calls on Sindh minister Saeed Ghani

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw called on Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani at his office on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw called on Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani at his office on Wednesday.

They discussed bilateral relations and foreign investment in various sectors in Pakistan, especially in Sindh, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Australian High Commissioner informed the Minister that a delegation of traders from Sindh province would be visiting Australia next month.

He said that the members of the delegation of Sindh traders would submit their suggestions about the possibilities of investment in Sindh after visiting different sectors in Australia and meeting with Australian investors.

The Australian High Commissioner also invited the Sindh Minister to visit Australia.

The Australian High Commissioner told the provincial minister that in the recent past Australian investors had invested in the agriculture sector in Sindh.

Saeed Ghani informed Dr. Geoffrey Shaw about the steps taken by theSindh government in various sectors for the welfare of the people of the province and in particular about enhancing the scope of social security under Labour Department.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Australia Agriculture Visit From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 161 urgent employment cases

6 hours ago

Hazza Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight historic land ..

7 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

7 hours ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

8 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

8 hours ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.