Australian High Commissioner calls on Sindh minister Saeed Ghani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw called on Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani at his office on Wednesday.

They discussed bilateral relations and foreign investment in various sectors in Pakistan, especially in Sindh, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Australian High Commissioner informed the Minister that a delegation of traders from Sindh province would be visiting Australia next month.

He said that the members of the delegation of Sindh traders would submit their suggestions about the possibilities of investment in Sindh after visiting different sectors in Australia and meeting with Australian investors.

The Australian High Commissioner also invited the Sindh Minister to visit Australia.

The Australian High Commissioner told the provincial minister that in the recent past Australian investors had invested in the agriculture sector in Sindh.

Saeed Ghani informed Dr. Geoffrey Shaw about the steps taken by theSindh government in various sectors for the welfare of the people of the province and in particular about enhancing the scope of social security under Labour Department.