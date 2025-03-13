Australian High Commissioner Condemns Attack On Jaffer Express
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins on Thursday condemned the attack on Jaffar Express:
"The Australian Government condemns the attack and hijacking of the Jaffar Express Train in Balochistan province in Pakistan. We offer our deepest sympathies to all those affected. Australia stands with Pakistan at this difficult time, “ a press release of the Australian High Commission issued here said.
