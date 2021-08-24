UrduPoint.com

Australian High Commissioner For Commercialization Of Technologies To Ensure Food Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:39 PM

Australian High Commissioner for commercialization of technologies to ensure food security

Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw said on Tuesday that commercialization of technologies was imperative to give a quantum jump to agriculture yield and making Pakistan a self-reliant country in addition to ensuring food security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw said on Tuesday that commercialization of technologies was imperative to give a quantum jump to agriculture yield and making Pakistan a self-reliant country in addition to ensuring food security.

He was addressing a meeting here at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). He appreciated the technologies of UAF and stressed the need for commercialization in order to reach out farming community for the agriculture development. He said Pakistan and Australia had strong linkages, adding that capacity building was the area that would bring tangible changes. He said that Australia would help UAF to produce master trainers in the field of agriculture. He said that they had conducted valuable work on fruit-fly and they would help the UAF in the fruit fly action plan.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said the UAF had completed 16 projects with the help of Australia meant for agricultural development and 11 Aussie projects were still going on. He said the UAF had strong collaboration with University of Western Australia and Austrian Center for International Agriculture Research (ACIAR). He said that 13 university academic staff had gained the PhDs degree from Australia and 18 got the post doctorate degree from Australia. He said that enhanced collaboration in the agriculture sector would help fight the common challenges and get benefit from each other experiences.

Dr Iqrar said the UAF had earmarked 13 agro-ecological zones in Punjab on the basis of rain fall pattern, soil fertility, water quality and availability, temperature and soil texture etc.

He said, "We have to put focus on water efficient crops". He was of the view that Pakistan was far lagging behind in the cheese production. "We have to focus on value addition, and processing as well", he added.

ACIAR Country Manager Dr Munawar Kazmi said that they focuses on agribusiness, mangoes and citrus, livestock, agricultural policy, horticulture and agricultural water management. He said that different Aussie projects which were conducted at UAF were being up scaling up across the country. He added that agri tourism must be promoted for the agriculture development.

Dr Saddiq Qadambot from University of Western Australia said that they started collaboration with UAF ten years ago and the UAF had been contributing remarkable contribution in agri uplift.

Earlier, the High Commissioner called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and discussed the areas of mutual interest. He also chaired deans and directors meeting, and held meeting with UAF faculty members who were Australian alumni.

Director Horticulture Dr Aman Ullah Malik also spoke on the occasion.

The High Commissioner also visited the different Australian research projects stall and planted a sapling.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Punjab Water Agriculture Agri Post From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

KPRA imposes fines on restaurants in Abbottabad on ..

KPRA imposes fines on restaurants in Abbottabad on tax evasion

56 seconds ago
 US Could Evacuate About 100,000 People From Afghan ..

US Could Evacuate About 100,000 People From Afghanistan By End of Week - Pentago ..

57 seconds ago
 MBR Creative Sports Award wishes success to Arab a ..

MBR Creative Sports Award wishes success to Arab athletes in Tokyo Paralympic Ga ..

26 minutes ago
 Higher education can play vital role in socioecono ..

Higher education can play vital role in socioeconomic development of AJK: PM Qay ..

1 minute ago
 Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court summons secretary industries for ..

Lahore High Court summons secretary industries for Aug 26 on Jehangir Tareen's s ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.