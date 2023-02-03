Australian high commissioner for joint efforts against envirenmental changes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Australian High Commissioner in Lahore Neil Hawkins on Friday said all nations would have to work together against environmental changes and stressed the need for changing human behaviour to save water.

The high commissioner said this during his visit to the WASA Head Office while Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed and Additional Secretary Housing Umar Farooq were also present.

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawckins hints for more aid in future for urban flood management during the meeting.

Director Planning Zeshan Ahmed briefed the delegation about departmental performance and activities while MD Ghafran Ahmed highlighted the issues and working on urban flood management.

The MD WASA thanked the high commissioner and said a comprehensive policy was being planned for urban flood management.

Deputy Managing Director Ejaz Rasool, Director Abdul Lateef, XEN Mudassar Javed,Deputy Director Planning Tayyab Malik and other officers were also present.