UrduPoint.com

Australian High Commissioner For Joint Efforts Against Envirenmental Changes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Australian high commissioner for joint efforts against envirenmental changes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Australian High Commissioner in Lahore Neil Hawkins on Friday said all nations would have to work together against environmental changes and stressed the need for changing human behaviour to save water.

The high commissioner said this during his visit to the WASA Head Office while Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed and Additional Secretary Housing Umar Farooq were also present.

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawckins hints for more aid in future for urban flood management during the meeting.

Director Planning Zeshan Ahmed briefed the delegation about departmental performance and activities while MD Ghafran Ahmed highlighted the issues and working on urban flood management.

The MD WASA thanked the high commissioner and said a comprehensive policy was being planned for urban flood management.

Deputy Managing Director Ejaz Rasool, Director Abdul Lateef, XEN Mudassar Javed,Deputy Director Planning Tayyab Malik and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Flood Water Visit All Housing

Recent Stories

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about ..

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

15 minutes ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

38 minutes ago
 Lahore court dismisses FIAâ€™s case, orders releas ..

Lahore court dismisses FIAâ€™s case, orders release of Imran Riaz Khan

44 minutes ago
 IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development le ..

IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development ley

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmi ..

Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday

1 hour ago
 Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bo ..

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bowling coach

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.