UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian High Commissioner Greets Pakistanis On New Year Eve

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:18 PM

Australian high commissioner greets Pakistanis on new year eve

High Commissioner of Australia Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Tuesday wished the citizens of Pakistan a 'happy new year' with hopes of a 'more further productive' relationship between two countries in year 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :High Commissioner of Australia Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Tuesday wished the citizens of Pakistan a 'happy new year' with hopes of a 'more further productive' relationship between two countries in year 2020.

"I wish everyone in Pakistan a very happy new year on behalf of the Australian High Commission," Dr Shaw said in a message.

Dr Shaw said Australia and Pakistan were friends of long standing with shared Commonwealth heritage, growing people-to-people links and passion for cricket.

"I hope that in 2020, bilateral relations between our two nations will be even more productive," he said.

The Australian Commissioner also wrote the greetings in urdu as "Naya Saal Mubarak!"

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia 2020

Recent Stories

Inflation in Russia Totals 3% in 2019- Central Ban ..

7 seconds ago

BISE Bannu announces annual exam schedule for 9th, ..

12 seconds ago

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

17 minutes ago

German Cabinet Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Gas Transit ..

15 minutes ago

Putin, Zelenskyy Hold Phone Talks, Note Importance ..

15 minutes ago

Govt taking interest for development of health sec ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.