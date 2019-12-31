Australian high commissioner greets Pakistanis on new year eve

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :High Commissioner of Australia Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Tuesday wished the citizens of Pakistan a 'happy new year' with hopes of a 'more further productive' relationship between two countries in year 2020.

"I wish everyone in Pakistan a very happy new year on behalf of the Australian High Commission," Dr Shaw said in a message.

Dr Shaw said Australia and Pakistan were friends of long standing with shared Commonwealth heritage, growing people-to-people links and passion for cricket.

"I hope that in 2020, bilateral relations between our two nations will be even more productive," he said.

The Australian Commissioner also wrote the greetings in urdu as "Naya Saal Mubarak!"