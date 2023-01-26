UrduPoint.com

Australian High Commissioner Hails Historical Relations With Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins said that Australia was one of the first countries to formally recognize the new nation of Pakistan in 1947.

In his message on Australia Day being celebrated on Thursday, the High Commissioner said, "Australia Day is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the relationship between our two great countries. In my seven months traveling around Pakistan, I've learned more about Australian cricketers than I did while in Australia! But it has also allowed me to experience the depth of talent – of both men and women – that exists here in Pakistan.

  About relations with Pakistan, he said that his job was all about people. "I've come to appreciate the amazing diversity across the many communities in Pakistan. But this diversity comes with warmth and generosity that is unique to this country.

We have a long history together. Now more than 100,000 persons of Pakistani origin call Australia home and make a valuable contribution to our multicultural and vibrant society".

  We're delighted that many Pakistani students choose to study in Australia's high-quality educational institutions in a safe, supportive and tolerant environment", he added.

  Australians are known as caring and practical people, and tackling climate change is a shared priority for our two countries. Following the devastating floods, Australia committed A$5.2 million through the UN to help Pakistanis in need.

 As we mark another anniversary of nationhood in Australia, we also mark another year of shared experience and friendship with Pakistan – 75 years young and going strong, the High Commissioner concluded.

