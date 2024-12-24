Australian High Commissioner, KP Governor Discuss Regional Ties, Challenges
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met on Tuesday at the Governor House Camp Office to discuss bilateral relations, regional development, and key issues impacting the province.
During the meeting, the two dignitaries explored opportunities for collaboration between Australia and Pakistan, focusing on mutual interests. Governor Kundi briefed Hawkins on development and climate change projects underway in KP, which received positive acknowledgment from the High Commissioner.
The Governor highlighted the ongoing Benazir Income Support Programme, which aims to alleviate poverty in the province. He also mentioned the active role of the Red Crescent (NGO), which has been engaged in welfare initiatives in KP.
Law and order challenges were a key point of discussion. Governor Kundi expressed concerns about the worsening situation in Kurram Agency due to sectarian violence over recent weeks. He assured Hawkins that law enforcement agencies were making efforts to restore normalcy. In this regard, the Governor was also coordinating with other provinces for relief activities in KP.
The Governor detailed relief efforts in Kurram, where the Red Crescent has been distributing cooked meals, including breakfast, to 300–500 affected families daily. Additionally, the Governor emphasized the importance of dialogue in resolving conflicts, noting that a jirga had been convened to promote peace.
An All-Parties Conference (APC) was also organized under the Governor's leadership to address law and order concerns across the province and discuss strategies for harnessing KP’s mineral resources.
Meanwhile, Governor Kundi asked the Australian High Commissioner for scholarship opportunities for students from KP, emphasizing the need to invest in education for the region's youth.
Concluding the meeting, the Governor presented the High Commissioner with traditional gifts, including a traditional cap, a shawl, and a shield, as a gesture of goodwill.
This meeting underlined the commitment of both sides to strengthen bilateral relations and address key regional challenges collaboratively.
Recent Stories
Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030
Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..
‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..
Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders
Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..
Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines
UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025
Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025
ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..
International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan
US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Australian High Commissioner, KP Governor discuss regional ties, challenges2 minutes ago
-
Civil society groups for action against trans fats(iTFAs) in foods2 minutes ago
-
PTA shares update on 2Africa Submarine Cable System in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
HEC hosts an online Erasmus+ information session for Pak students12 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security arrangements at Christian Hospital for Christmas ceremony12 minutes ago
-
Police seizes non-custom paid cigarettes22 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police to intensify security measures for Christmas, new year eve22 minutes ago
-
33th parents day ceremony held in Cadets college Larkana32 minutes ago
-
DIG prisons cuts Christmas cake32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with two stolen motorcycles32 minutes ago
-
Railways plan to induct 80 High-Capacity freight Wagons this year32 minutes ago