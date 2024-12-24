Open Menu

Australian High Commissioner, KP Governor Discuss Regional Ties, Challenges

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met on Tuesday at the Governor House Camp Office to discuss bilateral relations, regional development, and key issues impacting the province.

During the meeting, the two dignitaries explored opportunities for collaboration between Australia and Pakistan, focusing on mutual interests. Governor Kundi briefed Hawkins on development and climate change projects underway in KP, which received positive acknowledgment from the High Commissioner.

The Governor highlighted the ongoing Benazir Income Support Programme, which aims to alleviate poverty in the province. He also mentioned the active role of the Red Crescent (NGO), which has been engaged in welfare initiatives in KP.

Law and order challenges were a key point of discussion. Governor Kundi expressed concerns about the worsening situation in Kurram Agency due to sectarian violence over recent weeks. He assured Hawkins that law enforcement agencies were making efforts to restore normalcy. In this regard, the Governor was also coordinating with other provinces for relief activities in KP.

The Governor detailed relief efforts in Kurram, where the Red Crescent has been distributing cooked meals, including breakfast, to 300–500 affected families daily. Additionally, the Governor emphasized the importance of dialogue in resolving conflicts, noting that a jirga had been convened to promote peace.

An All-Parties Conference (APC) was also organized under the Governor's leadership to address law and order concerns across the province and discuss strategies for harnessing KP’s mineral resources.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi asked the Australian High Commissioner for scholarship opportunities for students from KP, emphasizing the need to invest in education for the region's youth.

Concluding the meeting, the Governor presented the High Commissioner with traditional gifts, including a traditional cap, a shawl, and a shield, as a gesture of goodwill.

This meeting underlined the commitment of both sides to strengthen bilateral relations and address key regional challenges collaboratively.

