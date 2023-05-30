Australian High Commissioner meets Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins on Tuesday met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins on Tuesday met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz welcomed the Australian High Commissioner on arrival while matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan and Australia have had a historic partnership, adding that Pakistan had always valued Australia's role pertaining to education sector for Pakistani students.

She expressed desire for more bilateral cooperation in education, culture, trade, investment and science and technology fields.

Promotion of bilateral trade could lead to further strengthening of relations between the two countries, she said and added that collaborative activities in sports including cricket could provide a better environment for the youth to explore.

The PML-N Vice President said that both the countries should take advantage of the wide possibilities of cooperation in the fields of trade and tourism.

Maryam Nawaz also thanked Australia for its humanitarian assistance to Pakistan during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on getting an important post in the PML-N and stressed the need for cooperation in all sectors including agriculture, energy and education.