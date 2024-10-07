Australian High Commissioner meets Punjab Agriculture Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins met Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani here on Monday.

During the meeting agri e-mechanization, smart agriculture, steps to control smog, research and development came under discussion.

The minister said the Punjab government wanted to benefit from the experiences of Australia in the fields of Livestock and Agriculture.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was paying special attention towards agriculture and a huge sum of Rs 400 billion had been allocated under the Transforming Punjab Agriculture Programme and several projects like Kisan Card, Green Tractor and Solarization had been started which would increase the per acre yield of crops.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that Australian technical support was needed for modern technology in the agriculture sector, new experiences and practices in quality seed and grain storage.

Apart from this, under the Punjab Chief Minister Smog Control Programme, modern machinery was being provided to the farmers at a cost of Rs 5 billion which would make the paddy residues useful and help in smog control.

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins said that Australia exported 90% production of its canola to Pakistan.

He said, "We are working on innovative research in agriculture sector along with universities and academia of Punjab." Australian company was providing its services to control smog in Pakistan.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and others attended the meeting.