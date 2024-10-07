Open Menu

Australian High Commissioner Meets Punjab Agriculture Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 10:37 PM

Australian High Commissioner meets Punjab Agriculture Minister

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins met Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins met Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani here on Monday.

During the meeting agri e-mechanization, smart agriculture, steps to control smog, research and development came under discussion.

The minister said the Punjab government wanted to benefit from the experiences of Australia in the fields of Livestock and Agriculture.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was paying special attention towards agriculture and a huge sum of Rs 400 billion had been allocated under the Transforming Punjab Agriculture Programme and several projects like Kisan Card, Green Tractor and Solarization had been started which would increase the per acre yield of crops.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that Australian technical support was needed for modern technology in the agriculture sector, new experiences and practices in quality seed and grain storage.

Apart from this, under the Punjab Chief Minister Smog Control Programme, modern machinery was being provided to the farmers at a cost of Rs 5 billion which would make the paddy residues useful and help in smog control.

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins said that Australia exported 90% production of its canola to Pakistan.

He said, "We are working on innovative research in agriculture sector along with universities and academia of Punjab." Australian company was providing its services to control smog in Pakistan.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Australia Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Company Agri From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

8 absconders involved in heinous crime held

8 absconders involved in heinous crime held

1 minute ago
 Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur

Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur

14 minutes ago
 JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP

JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP

14 minutes ago
 PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic prog ..

PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq

5 minutes ago
 DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open d ..

DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy

5 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against ..

JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression

5 minutes ago
KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, s ..

KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed

5 minutes ago
 Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidari ..

Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidarity Day’

5 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembe ..

15 minutes ago
 Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ..

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews anti-dengue campaign

2 minutes ago
 PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern w ..

PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari

2 minutes ago
 KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to pr ..

KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to probe alleged police raid on KP ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan