UrduPoint.com

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins Offers Technical Assistance To Address Issue Of 'brackish Water'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins offers technical assistance to address issue of 'brackish water'

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Mr. Neil Hawkins said his country was providing technical assistance to resolve the issue of brackish water in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Mr. Neil Hawkins said his country was providing technical assistance to resolve the issue of brackish water in south Punjab.

While talking to Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar, here on Monday, Mr. Neil Hawkins stated that both Pakistan and Australia enjoyed friendly relationships.

"Australia is also imparting assistance to Pakistan in the field of hybrid seeds," he added.

The high commissioner took a keen interest in development projects being initiated in south Punjab. He also appreciated the establishment of an educational institute for transgenders.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar maintained that south Punjab was a culturally rich region of Pakistan.

"The region has immense potential for tourism. Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally got immense admiration from across the globe. Besides, South Punjab is also an agriculture hub and serves as a food basket for the whole of Pakistan," he said.

About the South Punjab secretariat, he maintained that it was facilitating the region in addressing the problems at the gross root level. Similarly, a good number of development projects particularly health and education have been initiated across the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Education Punjab Water Agriculture Hub Cholistan From Jeep

Recent Stories

DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assem ..

DFWAC receives delegation from Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trus ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi chairs meeting of board of trustees of University of Science ..

21 minutes ago
 Sindh University decides to start academic year fr ..

Sindh University decides to start academic year from February 7

9 minutes ago
 NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

NA clears Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2022

12 minutes ago
 Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanlines ..

Administrator Sukkur stresses improving cleanliness

9 minutes ago
 Punjab, KP stress unity among political leadership ..

Punjab, KP stress unity among political leadership

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.