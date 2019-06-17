Australian High Commissioner pays farewell visit to COAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ms Margaret Anne Adamson, Australian High Commissioner paid a farewell visit to General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the end of her tenure in Pakistan

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS thanked High Commissioner for her services in Pakistan and acknowledged her contributions towards Pakistan-Australia relations.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's contributions for regional peace and stability.