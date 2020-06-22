Australian High Commissioner shares rainwater tanks idea to preserve water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw Monday took to his twitter account to share a picture of two under construction rainwater tanks at his residence, saying such ideas were critical for water conservation in Pakistan.

The underground tanks, which are now operational, have 741,000 litres of rainwater storage capacity and the water collected would now be used at Dr Shaw's residence and the Australian High Commission in Islamabad.

"Water conservation can be key in tackling water shortage and climate change in Pakistan. Australia is helping Pakistan manage this valuable natural resource by sharing Australian expertise," he posted.

According to a press release of the Australian High Commission, Pakistan and Australia have a long history of working together on effective management of water resources. "The Australian Government through its Sustainable Development Investment Portfolio (SDIP) is helping Pakistan implement Australian expertise and technology in efficient water management and build its local capacity in integrated water resource management," it added.

The project is led by Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) as part of a12-year programme, funded by the Australian Government.