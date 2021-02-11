UrduPoint.com
Australian High Commissioner Welcomes COVAX Vaccine Allocation To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:05 PM

The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw took to twitter on Thursday to welcome COVAX initial vaccine allocation to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw took to twitter on Thursday to welcome COVAX initial vaccine allocation to Pakistan.

"I welcome COVAX announcement of initial vaccine allocations, including 17.2 million doses for Pakistan. Australia has contributed $80 million to COVAX." he said.

"We will continue to advocate for equitable access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines," High Commissioner added.

Australia's contribution to COVAX Facility's Advance Market Commitment (AMC) will provide safe and effective vaccines to the world's most vulnerable populations including Pakistan.

The COVAX AMC works to pool purchasing power and risk, to prepare the most diverse portfolio of COVID-19 vaccines, fast track manufacturing, and ensure developing countries are not excluded from accessing vaccines due to price constraints.

