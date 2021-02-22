Australian high commissioner, wife visit VAWC Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Dr. Geoffrey Shaw accompanying his wife paid a visit to Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) here on Monday.

Manager VAWC Muneeza Manzoor gave a detailed briefing to the visiting dignitaries and apprised them about the complain redressal mechanism of any violence victim, says an official release issued here.

She informed that VAWC Multan was a unique facility of its own kind in South Asia where violence-stricken women were provided all facilities including legal assistance under one roof.

She informed the distinguished guests that the provincial government was taking result-oriented steps to bring women to mainstream and addressing their issues genuinely. The Australian High Commissioner lauded the initiative and appreciated the facilities made available to women at VAWC.