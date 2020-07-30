UrduPoint.com
Australian High Commissioner Wishes Pakistanis 'Happy Eid'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Thursday extended warm wishes to Pakistanis celebrating Eid ul Azha this week.

"I send very warm wishes to all Muslims in Pakistan, Australia and around the world who are celebrating Eid ul Azha," the High Commissioner said in a special Eid message.

Dr Shaw said Eid was a time for great celebration with family and friends, however, unfortunately due to COVID-19 pandemic, the gatherings would not be the same as before.

He said Eid ul Azha commemorated the value of sacrifice and service.

"Within this sacred holiday, we take heart in the opportunity to recommit in full spirit and joy to our families and our communities. This message of community is one that resonates across faith and creed," he said.

The High Commissioner on behalf of his wife, Gaynor, and the colleagues at Australian High Commission wished all a safe and blessed Eid ul Azha.

