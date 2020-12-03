UrduPoint.com
Australian RMC Declares Pak Army Cadet Best Foreign National Military Cadet

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Australian RMC declares Pak Army Cadet best foreign national Military Cadet

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Australian Royal Military College (RMC) Duntroon on Wednesday declared Cadet Muhammad Haris Mairaj of Pakistan Army the overall best foreign national Military Cadet at the passing out parade held in Australia.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet said: "This is a testament to the highest training standards of dedicated and committed Junior leadership of Pakistan Army."

