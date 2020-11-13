Australian RMC holds Special memorial service for Shaheed Lieutenant Nasir

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :A Special memorial service on Friday was held at Royal Military College( RMC) Duntroon, Australia to pay tribute to Lieutenant Nasir Shaheed (Graduate of RMC).

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet said that a wreath was laid at RMC war memorial on behalf of Australian and Pakistani Armies.

He added that Lieutenant Nasir was martyred on September 3 in an operation in NorthWaziristan.