Australian Tourist Sustains Injuries In Road Accident

Published July 02, 2022

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :An Australian tourist sustained serious injuries as his motorcycle collided with a truck near Head Walo Wala in Kot Addu tehsil on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Australian tourist namely Bianco Paul Nichols was travelling from Multan to Quetta when all of a sudden his motorcycle collided with a truck.

Rescue 1122 shifted the severely-injured tourist to the tehsil headquarters hospital Kot Addu where he was being treated under the supervision of the police and Rescue 1122.

More Stories From Pakistan

