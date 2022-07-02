Australian tourist sustains injuries in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :An Australian tourist sustained serious injuries as his motorcycle collided with a truck near Head Walo Wala in Kot Addu tehsil on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, Australian tourist namely Bianco Paul Nichols was travelling from Multan to Quetta when all of a sudden his motorcycle collided with a truck.

Rescue 1122 shifted the severely-injured tourist to the tehsil headquarters hospital Kot Addu where he was being treated under the supervision of the police and Rescue 1122.