Australian University Announces Scholarships For Pakistani Students

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Australia’s University of Wollongong (UOW) has announced its most prestigious Vice-Chancellor’s Leadership Scholarships for Pakistani students.

Punjab Higher Education Commission sources told APP that for the first time, a prestigious Australian university has offered scholarships for Pakistan.

The programme is aimed at inspiring new generation of young, passionate leaders and providing them with knowledge, skills and worldviews to be future leaders. Two Pakistani students will be awarded the scholarship every year, HEC sources said.

They said it expressed robust education cooperation between Pakistan and Australia. According to the HEC, currently more than 27,000 Pakistani students are enrolled in Australian universities, with approximately 1,000 of them studying at the UOW.

