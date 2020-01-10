Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on Gen Bajwa

Vice Admiral David Johnston AO RAN, Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Australia called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.During the meeting, held on Friday matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) : Vice Admiral David Johnston AO RAN, Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Australia called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.During the meeting, held on Friday matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed.

COAS reiterated the offer he made to General Angus John Campbell, Chief of Defence Force for any assistance in tackling the bush fires in Australia.Visiting dignitary appreciated role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace & stability in the region and thanked COAS for sentiments towards Australia.