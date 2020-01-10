UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australian Vice Chief Of Defence Forces Calls On Gen Bajwa

5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 10:26 PM

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on Gen Bajwa

Vice Admiral David Johnston AO RAN, Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Australia called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.During the meeting, held on Friday matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed

Rawalpindi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) : Vice Admiral David Johnston AO RAN, Vice Chief of Defence Forces, Australia called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.During the meeting, held on Friday matters of mutual interest and regional security were discussed.

COAS reiterated the offer he made to General Angus John Campbell, Chief of Defence Force for any assistance in tackling the bush fires in Australia.Visiting dignitary appreciated role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace & stability in the region and thanked COAS for sentiments towards Australia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Australia General Qamar Javed Bajwa David

Recent Stories

Musharraf's plea: Lahore High Court seeks summary, ..

27 seconds ago

US Halts All Public Charter Flights to Cuba Withou ..

29 seconds ago

Young doctors intimate to boycott OPD on Jan 13

30 seconds ago

Rahul, Dhawan help India post 201-6 in third T20

32 seconds ago

Gov't Ready to Ensure Safety of Russian Citizens i ..

32 minutes ago

US Navy Says Russian Warship 'Aggressively Approac ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.