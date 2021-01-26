UrduPoint.com
Australia's A Reliable Friend Of Pakistan: Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 09:26 PM

Australia's a reliable friend of Pakistan: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Australia is a reliable friend and one of the first countries to recognize the nascent state of Pakistan after its creation in 1947

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Australia is a reliable friend and one of the first countries to recognize the nascent state of Pakistan after its creation in 1947.

Addressing a ceremony to commemorate 'Australia Day' at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said Australia has always supported Pakistan in the war against terrorism, adding that the Australian Federal Police and Pakistani security agencies have been cooperating with each other for more than 30 years.

Australia Day national day of Australia - is observed on January 26 to mark the day when Captain Arthur Phillip raised the British flag at Sydney Cove and proclaimed British sovereignty in 1788.

Honorary Consul General Australia Saleem Ghauri, Patron-in-Chief Pak-Australia Friendship Council Tariq Sharif Pirzada, President Pak-Australia Friendship Council Arshad Naseem Butt and others were present during the ceremony to mark the day.

On bilateral trade, he said there is a bilateral trade of about 2 billion between the two countries while today more than 80,000 Pakistanis are living in Australia and the relations between the two countries are getting stronger with each passing day.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the security agencies of the two countries have been involved in vital partnerships including eradication of drug trafficking and smuggling.

