Australia's Domestic Airline Industry Recovers As Jet Fuel Prices Soar

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 02:00 PM

SYDNEY, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) --:Australia's peak consumer watchdog the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) showed that Australia's domestic airlines has almost fully recovered, regardless of the sky-high jet fuel prices.

The ACCC quarterly report to April 2022 released on Wednesday showed 4.5 million passengers flew on Australia's domestic airlines in April, which is 89 percent of pre-COVID levels.

"After two very challenging years, it appears the domestic airline industry is approaching a full recovery," said ACCC Commissioner Anna Brakey.

In fact, travel to popular travel destinations boomed compared to before the pandemic as Australians were eager to travel interstate. In April, flights between Australia's capital Canberra and the Gold Coast almost doubled from pre-COVID levels.

Despite the return of consumer confidence, the report also found that COVID-related workforce shortages and rising jet fuel prices were throwing cogs into the works.

