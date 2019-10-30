UrduPoint.com
Australia's Envoy To OIC Lectures On His Country's Multiculturalism

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:17 PM

Australia's Envoy to OIC Lectures on his Country's Multiculturalism

Australia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the Special Envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Radwan Jadwat, gave a lecture entitled: “Australia - A Story of Cultural and Religious Diversity”, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat, in Jeddah on Monday, October 28, 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Australia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the Special Envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Radwan Jadwat, gave a lecture entitled: “Australia - A Story of Cultural and Religious Diversity”, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat, in Jeddah on Monday, October 28, 2019.
The lecture is part of a series of seminars hosted by the OIC at its headquarters in Jeddah.

Ambassador Ali Goutali, Director of the Department of Al-Quds and Palestine Affairs, introduced Ambassador Jadwat, highlighting that he worked in the diplomatic corps in several countries in the Middle East.


For his part, Ambassador Jadwat said that the Islamic world is important for Australia because of the presence of a large number of Muslims in Australia, where multiculturalism and diversity are important elements in the country.
The Ambassador reviewed his bitter personal experience with the apartheid policy encountered by his family in South Africa in era of apartheid regime, before migrating to Australia.
He added that multiculturalism is mainly the cornerstone of the state and society in Australia, where Muslims enjoy their religious centers and halal restaurants and practice their religion freely.

