UrduPoint.com

Austrian Ambassador, Delegation Call On Chairman WAPDA

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Austrian Ambassador, delegation call on Chairman WAPDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Andrea Wicke, along with a delegation comprising representatives of Austrian firms, here on Thursday called on Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani.

Welcoming the Austrian Ambassador and the delegation, the Chairman briefed them about WAPDA's mandate, its development portfolio, financial strength and expertise to implement mega projects successfully in water and hydropower sectors, said a press release.

He apprised the delegation that WAPDA is constructing eight multi-purpose mega projects including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Tarbela 5th Extension etc. scheduled for completion one after the other from 2024 to 2029, these projects will add 9.7 million acre feet (MAF) to the gross water storage of the country and about 10,000 mega watt (MW) clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid.

The delegation was also informed about Thakot, Pattan and other ready-for-construction projects. WAPDA's under-construction as well as ready-for-construction projects have tremendous business opportunities, the Chairman said and added, Austrian firms may also benefit from these opportunities through international competitive bidding.

Later, the Member Finance gave a run-down of the innovative financial plans for the construction of WAPDA projects.

Appreciating the contribution of WAPDA for developing a sustainable and no-carbon energy economy in Pakistan, the Austrian Ambassador said that she is pleased to know details of WAPDA's development portfolio.

Austrian firms, known for their expertise in financing and manufacturing of electro-mechanical equipment for hydropower projects, have been working with WAPDA since long. We desire to expand the partnership between Austrian firms and WAPDA in the days to come. The Austrian Embassy is keen to play its role for the purpose, the Ambassador said.

WAPDA's Member Finance Naveed Asghar Chaudhary, Member Water Jawaid Akhtar Latif and Member Power Jamil Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Business Water WAPDA Dam May From Million

Recent Stories

Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

1 hour ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

2 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

3 hours ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.