Austrian Ambassador, delegation call on Chairman WAPDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan Andrea Wicke, along with a delegation comprising representatives of Austrian firms, here on Thursday called on Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani.

Welcoming the Austrian Ambassador and the delegation, the Chairman briefed them about WAPDA's mandate, its development portfolio, financial strength and expertise to implement mega projects successfully in water and hydropower sectors, said a press release.

He apprised the delegation that WAPDA is constructing eight multi-purpose mega projects including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Tarbela 5th Extension etc. scheduled for completion one after the other from 2024 to 2029, these projects will add 9.7 million acre feet (MAF) to the gross water storage of the country and about 10,000 mega watt (MW) clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid.

The delegation was also informed about Thakot, Pattan and other ready-for-construction projects. WAPDA's under-construction as well as ready-for-construction projects have tremendous business opportunities, the Chairman said and added, Austrian firms may also benefit from these opportunities through international competitive bidding.

Later, the Member Finance gave a run-down of the innovative financial plans for the construction of WAPDA projects.

Appreciating the contribution of WAPDA for developing a sustainable and no-carbon energy economy in Pakistan, the Austrian Ambassador said that she is pleased to know details of WAPDA's development portfolio.

Austrian firms, known for their expertise in financing and manufacturing of electro-mechanical equipment for hydropower projects, have been working with WAPDA since long. We desire to expand the partnership between Austrian firms and WAPDA in the days to come. The Austrian Embassy is keen to play its role for the purpose, the Ambassador said.

WAPDA's Member Finance Naveed Asghar Chaudhary, Member Water Jawaid Akhtar Latif and Member Power Jamil Akhtar were also present on the occasion.