Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller Loves Pakistan's Mango Season

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 14, 2022 | 04:55 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2022) Pakistani Mangoes have huge demand, especially in the European markets.

The European diplomats who are appointed in Pakistan enjoy the taste of fresh mangoes during their stay besides observing the local culture.

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller is also found of Pakistani Mangoes.

Taking to Twitter, Ambassador Keller shared his picture while holdings mangoes, with smile on his face.

He wrote, " 🥭 Mango 🥭 season 🥭 in Pakistan 🇵🇰 is one of the best things I am looking forward to every year & now in the middle of it, I can hardly decide which delicious 🥭 variety from which 🇵🇰 region to give preference to; a pity they are so difficult to export to Austria 🇦🇹! https://t.

co/nS14cJUH07,".

Mango is called king of fruits.

Locally, people hold mango parties and call their friends at places of their choice and enjoy Mangoes.

