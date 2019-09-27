Austrian delegation meets Chief Minister Advisor

A team of Austrian Businessmen led by Richard Bandera, Austrian Trade Commissioner called on Dr. Salman Shah, Adviser to Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning & Development on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A team of Austrian Businessmen led by Richard Bandera, Austrian Trade Commissioner called on Dr. Salman Shah, Adviser to Chief Minister on Economic Affairs and Planning & Development on Friday.

The team discussed in detail with the Advisor on potential of Punjab as a good investment and business destination and appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Government for taking steps in improving the business and investment environment in the province.

Dr. Salman Shah on the occasion said that Austria and Pakistan have good diplomatic and trade relations and Punjab looks forward to collaborate on different areas especially affordable green energy projects.

He said that Punjab with its huge canal network was an ideal location for businesses working on competitive hydel and solar energy projects.

He stressed on the importance of having affordable energy for people via off-grid solutions and expressed interest in public private partnership projects that can support Rural Electrification Plans (REP) of the government, he added.

Dr. Shah encouraged the Austrian businesses to visit areas of potential interest and come back with projects that can be run in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. He informed that the government of Punjab was looking at Public Private Partnership with national and international businesses to support development and economic growth in the province.

Secretary Irrigation Punjab, Saif Anjum and other officials were also present on the occasion.