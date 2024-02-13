Open Menu

Austrian Envoy Lauds Pindigheb's Educational Standards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 10:19 PM

Austrian envoy lauds Pindigheb's educational standards

Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan Andrea Wicke on Tuesday lauded the educational standards of a private college in the Pindigheb town of Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan Andrea Wicke on Tuesday lauded the educational standards of a private college in the Pindigheb town of Attock.

During her visit, she lauded the college's facilities and distributed prizes among the students who had excelled in various curricular and co-curricular activities.

"I am impressed by the quality of education being imparted at this college, Wicke said". "The students are well-rounded and have a strong understanding of both the theoretical and practical aspects of their studies."

Wicke also praised the college's facilities, which she said were state-of-the-art.

She said that the college was providing students with the skills they needed to succeed in the global job market.

In her address to the students, Wicke urged them to continue to strive for excellence. She said that they had the potential to achieve great things if they worked hard and remained focused on their goals.

Wicke also met with the college's management and staff, who briefed her on the college's history and academic programs. She expressed her interest in working with the college to further promote educational cooperation between Austria and Pakistan.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Visit Job Austria Attock Market

Recent Stories

Awareness session on opportunities for growing com ..

Awareness session on opportunities for growing companies held

6 minutes ago
 Ready to work with any government formed in Pakist ..

Ready to work with any government formed in Pakistan: US

6 minutes ago
 AC crack down on professional begging in the capit ..

AC crack down on professional begging in the capital

6 minutes ago
 World Radio Day observed

World Radio Day observed

5 minutes ago
 Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Isl ..

Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 Sultan's to continue winning streak at home ground ..

Sultan's to continue winning streak at home ground: Mir

5 minutes ago
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , A ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , ACCA to set-up Tax Clinic

5 minutes ago
 WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project ..

WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April

5 minutes ago

ECC approves Rs.7.4 bln ‘Ramzan Relief Package’; tariff rationalization

32 minutes ago
 Efforts underway for revival, financial stability ..

Efforts underway for revival, financial stability of Radio Pakistan: DG PBC

32 minutes ago
 Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punj ..

Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punjab districts

38 minutes ago
 Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdo ..

Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan