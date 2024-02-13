Austrian Envoy Lauds Pindigheb's Educational Standards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 10:19 PM
Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan Andrea Wicke on Tuesday lauded the educational standards of a private college in the Pindigheb town of Attock
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan Andrea Wicke on Tuesday lauded the educational standards of a private college in the Pindigheb town of Attock.
During her visit, she lauded the college's facilities and distributed prizes among the students who had excelled in various curricular and co-curricular activities.
"I am impressed by the quality of education being imparted at this college, Wicke said". "The students are well-rounded and have a strong understanding of both the theoretical and practical aspects of their studies."
Wicke also praised the college's facilities, which she said were state-of-the-art.
She said that the college was providing students with the skills they needed to succeed in the global job market.
In her address to the students, Wicke urged them to continue to strive for excellence. She said that they had the potential to achieve great things if they worked hard and remained focused on their goals.
Wicke also met with the college's management and staff, who briefed her on the college's history and academic programs. She expressed her interest in working with the college to further promote educational cooperation between Austria and Pakistan.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Awareness session on opportunities for growing companies held
Ready to work with any government formed in Pakistan: US
AC crack down on professional begging in the capital
World Radio Day observed
Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Islamabad
Sultan's to continue winning streak at home ground: Mir
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , ACCA to set-up Tax Clinic
WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April
ECC approves Rs.7.4 bln ‘Ramzan Relief Package’; tariff rationalization
Efforts underway for revival, financial stability of Radio Pakistan: DG PBC
Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punjab districts
Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC crack down on professional begging in the capital6 minutes ago
-
World Radio Day observed5 minutes ago
-
Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April5 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway for revival, financial stability of Radio Pakistan: DG PBC32 minutes ago
-
Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punjab districts38 minutes ago
-
Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown1 hour ago
-
HDA's employees demand payment of salaries1 hour ago
-
Women University Swabi celebrates World Radio Day1 hour ago
-
PPP Central Punjab hails Bilawal's decision for political stability1 hour ago
-
Mayor Karachi lays foundation stone of water supply, sewerage system in Essa Nagri1 hour ago
-
HESCO CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumer issues1 hour ago