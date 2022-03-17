UrduPoint.com

Austrian FM Expresses Desire To Expand Political, Economic Ties With Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2022 | 04:12 PM

Austrian FM expresses desire to expand political, economic ties with Pakistan

Alexander Schallenberg says both Pakistan and Austria also stand side by side in the fight against extremism and terrorism. He said we also want peace and stability in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2022) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has expressed the desire to expand political and economic relations with Pakistan.

He was addressing a news conference along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi after delegation level talks in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Austrian Foreign Minister said he is accompanied by twenty businessmen from his country and being world leaders in different areas such as hydrogen power, infrastructure, tourism and green technology, they are looking for new markets including the ones in South Asia including Pakistan.

Alexander Schallenberg said both Pakistan and Austria also stand side by side in the fight against extremism and terrorism. He said we also want peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both sides have charted a way forward to promote the existing bilateral relations. He said our talks today focused on the possibilities of trade and investment cooperation.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Austrian businessmen will hold talks with their Pakistan counterparts and the Adviser on Commerce to further explore the opportunities of cooperation.

He pointed out that Pakistan is a market of two hundred million people and it has the potential of becoming the hub for regional trade.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister hoped for a positive outcome of talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has openly stated that war is not a solution and we are advocating dialogue and diplomacy. He noted that the implications of war between Russia and Ukraine are beyond Europe and developing countries including Pakistan are feeling the pinch of it in the form of increasing prices of petroleum products.

He said Pakistan has sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and wants establishment of humanitarian corridor for the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad World Technology Ukraine Russia Europe Austria Hub Market Commerce From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Visitor arrivals in Macao rise 53.5 pct in Februar ..

Visitor arrivals in Macao rise 53.5 pct in February

6 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan urges expatriates to make safe inves ..

PM Imran Khan urges expatriates to make safe investment in CBD, RUDA projects

6 minutes ago
 CM approves strategy to make Peshawar drug free ci ..

CM approves strategy to make Peshawar drug free city

6 minutes ago
 Shiffrin wins overall World Cup alpine ski title

Shiffrin wins overall World Cup alpine ski title

6 minutes ago
 KP Right to Information Act gives citizen right to ..

KP Right to Information Act gives citizen right to receive information-Commissio ..

6 minutes ago
 Tonga reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Tonga reports two more COVID-19 deaths

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>