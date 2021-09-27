Austrian Tourist gives special message to Pakistani people on World Tourism Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Austrian tourist Sebastien Haller has sent a special message to the people of Bahawalpur, teachers and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in connection with the World Tourism Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Austrian tourist Sebastien Haller has sent a special message to the people of Bahawalpur, teachers and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in connection with the World Tourism Day.

He said that before the Covid-19 pandemic, he had visited Bahawalpur and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the Europe Silk Route Project.

During the visit, he met Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and students of the varsity. He said that Pakistan is a great country in terms of tourism.

He said that there are many places for tourists in Pakistan but the most beautiful are the people of Pakistan and their hospitality.

He also thanked the Ambassador of Europe Silk Project Faizan Karim Sheikh in his message.