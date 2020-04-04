UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authentic Data Of Lockdown Victims Being Collected For Relief Work : Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:16 AM

Authentic data of lockdown victims being collected for relief work : Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh has directed the Labor, Social Security and other concerned departments to provide the verified and authentic data of Lock down affected people of their area

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh has directed the Labor, Social Security and other concerned departments to provide the verified and authentic data of Lock down affected people of their area.

The government was taking every possible step to providing relief to the affected people of ongoing lock down,he expressed these views while chairing a meeting to obtain the authentic data for the victims of lock down.

In meeting ADC Meesam Abbas, Secretary DRTA Farooq Haider Aziz, Deputy Director Development Shafique-ul- Rehman, AC Umer Daraz Gondal, Director Social Security, Assistant Director Labor,Assistant Director Benazir Incom Support Program, Deputy Director LG Chaudhary Hanif Hinjra and others concerned officers were present.

DC has directed that the data of daily wagers, Rickshaw drivers, transport cleaner and drivers, labor,mesons, workers and low income persons also be collected.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Adequate stock of foods at retail outlets to meet ..

1 hour ago

UN chief urges global unity in mobilizing efforts ..

21 minutes ago

Italy and Russia spar over alleged coronavirus spi ..

21 minutes ago

Over 500,000 volunteers register for Corona Relief ..

21 minutes ago

Yong People 'More and More' Vulnerable to Novel Co ..

24 minutes ago

Turkey Closes 30 Major Cities for 15 Days to Conta ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.