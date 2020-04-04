Authentic data of lockdown victims being collected for relief work : Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh has directed the Labor, Social Security and other concerned departments to provide the verified and authentic data of Lock down affected people of their area

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh has directed the Labor, Social Security and other concerned departments to provide the verified and authentic data of Lock down affected people of their area.

The government was taking every possible step to providing relief to the affected people of ongoing lock down,he expressed these views while chairing a meeting to obtain the authentic data for the victims of lock down.

In meeting ADC Meesam Abbas, Secretary DRTA Farooq Haider Aziz, Deputy Director Development Shafique-ul- Rehman, AC Umer Daraz Gondal, Director Social Security, Assistant Director Labor,Assistant Director Benazir Incom Support Program, Deputy Director LG Chaudhary Hanif Hinjra and others concerned officers were present.

DC has directed that the data of daily wagers, Rickshaw drivers, transport cleaner and drivers, labor,mesons, workers and low income persons also be collected.