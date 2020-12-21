Author of national anthem 'Hafeez Jalandhari' remembred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Renowned writer, poet and composer of National Anthem of Pakistan 'Hafeez Jalandhari' was remembered on his 38th death anniversary across the country on December 21 to pay rich tributes for his literary and patriotic services.

Jalandhari was born in Jalandhar, Punjab in British India on January 14, 1900. After the independence of Pakistan in 1947Jalandhri migrated to Lahore. From 1922 to 1929, Jalandhri remained the editor of a few monthly magazines namely, Naunehal, Hazaar Dastaan, Teehzeeb-e-Niswan and Makhzin while his first collection of poems Nagma-e-Zar was published in 1935, ptv news channel reported.

Famous for writing the lyrics for `Qaumi Tarana', the national anthem of Pakistan, which he wrote in 1952, Jalandhri actively participated in Pakistan Movement and used his writings to propagate for the cause of Pakistan.

In early 1948, he joined the forces for the freedom of Kashmir and got wounded. Jalandhri wrote the Kashmiri Anthem, "Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir".

He wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 His work of poetry, Shahnam-e-Islam, gave him incredible fame which is a record of the glorious history of islam in verse. He wrote the national anthem of Pakistan composed by Ahmed Ghulamali Chagla also known as Ahmed G Chagla.

He was termed to be unique in urdu poetry for the enchanting melody of his voice, rhythms of his songs and lyrics.

Most of his poetry deals with romantic, religious, patriotic and natural themes. He selected his themes, melodies and images from the subcontinent while his language is a fine blend of Hindi and Urdu diction that truly reflect the composite culture of South Asia.

For his literary and patriotic services to Pakistan, Jalandhri was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan. Jalandhari passed away on 21st December 1982, at the age of 82 years. His contributions will forever be remembered by the country and its citizens.