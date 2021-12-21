Author of national anthem Hafeez Jalandhari remembered

Iconic poet and the writer of national anthem 'Hafeez Jalandhari' was remembered on his 39th death anniversary Tuesday, to pay tributes to his literary services for the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Iconic poet and the writer of national anthem 'Hafeez Jalandhari' was remembered on his 39th death anniversary Tuesday, to pay tributes to his literary services for the country.

He was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, British India on January 14, 1900.

After the independence of Pakistan in 1947, he migrated to Lahore, electronic channels reported.

Besides the National Anthem, Jalandhari also wrote the Kashmiri Anthem, 'Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir'. He wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

Jalandhari was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance for his patriotic services.

He passed away on December 21, 1982 in Lahore at the age of 82.