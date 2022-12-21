UrduPoint.com

Author Of National Anthem Hafeez Jalandhari Remembered On Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Author of national anthem Hafeez Jalandhari remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Prominent poet and the writer of the national anthem Hafeez Jalandhari was remembered on his 40th death anniversary here on Wednesday where tributes were paid for his literary contribution.

He was born in Jalandhar, Punjab, British India on January 14, 1900. After the independence of Pakistan in 1947, he migrated to Lahore, electronic channels reported.

Talking to APP, Editor urdu Pakistan academy of Letters Akhtar Raza Saleemi said that besides being the author of the national anthem, Hafeez Jalandhari was a fine lyricist and the famous song of Malika Pukhraj "Abhi To Mein Jawan Hoon" was written by him.

He said that Hafeez wrote short stories and also produced literature for the children. He said the distinguishing feature of his work was patriotism.

Saleemi said that Hafeez Jalandhari wrote, "Shahnama e Islam" which was an Islamic history book that contains Islamic history in poetic form.

Hafeez got the title of Ferdowsi-e-Islam due to Shahnama e islam, he added.

He said Hafeez also had meetings with Allama Muhammad Iqbal and it seems that Hafeez inherited patriotism from Allama Iqbal.

Hafeez had written numerous Nazms among which several collections have been published, such as "Naghmat-e-Raz" and "Soz-o-Saz". In his poems, he used the old forms neatly, chose eloquent expressions, and made his poems a source of joy.

Besides the National Anthem, Jalandhari also wrote the Kashmiri Anthem, 'Watan Hamara Azad Kashmir'. He wrote many patriotic songs during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. Jalandhari was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance for his patriotic services.

He passed away on December 21, 1982, in Lahore at the age of 82.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Allama Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Fine Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir January December From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

1 hour ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

2 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

2 hours ago
 Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at th ..

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

2 hours ago
 Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards ..

Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards adoption of Web 3.0: PITB Chai ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US will continue to work together for re ..

Pakistan, US will continue to work together for regional peace & stability: FM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.