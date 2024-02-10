Open Menu

Author, Playwright Fatima Surrayya Bajia Remembered

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Author, playwright Fatima Surrayya Bajia remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The death anniversary of famous tv playwright and urdu novelist Fatima Surayya Bajia was observed on Saturday.

Born on September 1, 1930, in Karnatak, India, she migrated to Pakistan with her family soon after partition.

The veteran writer had been awarded several times for her inimitable contribution to Pakistani television and Urdu literature.

For ample recognition of her contributions to literature, she has also been awarded Pride of Performance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Shama, Afshan, Aroosa, Ana, and Tasveer are her memorable plays.

She died on February 10, 2016 in Karachi due to throat cancer.

