Open Menu

‘Authoritarian Trends Escalate In India Under Modi’

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

‘Authoritarian trends escalate in India under Modi’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The current Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is facing escalating criticism for its alarming drift toward authoritarianism, particularly under the banner of Hindutva.

Political rights and civil liberties in India have sharply deteriorated since the BJP came to power in 2014. Observers note that the Modi government’s policies increasingly target Muslims and other minority communities, raising serious concerns about the state of democracy in the country, KMS reported.

Critics argue that the Indian regime’s undemocratic measures are clear evidence of its departure from democratic norms. “The so-called democratic India is revealing its true face,” they contend, pointing to widespread media censorship and the repression of civil society as hallmarks of an authoritarian state.

The situation is exacerbated by the enactment of anti-Muslim laws and the misuse of sedition laws to stifle political dissent, further eroding democratic principles. Concerns regarding judicial independence have also intensified, with many asserting that the judiciary and other institutions are increasingly aligning with Hindutva ideology.

These troubling trends are particularly pronounced in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where reports of killings, unmarked graves, mass rapes, abductions, and torture illustrate a grim reality of human rights violations. Critics emphasize that India’s democratic credentials are severely compromised as the government continues to deny Kashmiris their fundamental right to determine their political future.

International organizations, including Freedom House and V-Dem, have documented this systematic erosion of democracy, calling on the global community to confront Modi’s rising authoritarianism and the repression of rights in both India and IIOJK.

As these concerns gain traction, there is a growing recognition that the Modi regime poses a broader threat to global democratic values and human rights. Urgent action from the international community is needed to safeguard these principles in India and IIOJK.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Minority Democracy Civil Society Narendra Modi Jammu Independence Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

4 hours ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

20 hours ago
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 day ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

1 day ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

1 day ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

1 day ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan