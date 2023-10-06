Authorities advises jewelers association to take benefit from extended date

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The authorities asked the Jewelers Association Nowshera to take advantage of the Federal board of Revenue(FBR)'s extension date of income tax returns and submit it by October 31, 2023 as it would not be extended further.

In this connection, an important meeting between Assistant Commissioner Income Tax Nowshera, Tufail Jaber and Jeweler Association was held at Nowshera district.

The Income Tax authorities appraised the office bearers of the association about signficance of filing of income tax returns and it's utality in the country's devolopment process.

He asked the office bearers of the association to take full advantage of the extended date and file their income tax returns upto October 31, 2023.

Tufail Jaber said holding of the meeting with jewelers was a part of the awareness campaign launched in Nowshera on the directives of Zaffar Iqbal Khan Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Peshawar, Shaheed Mehboob Commissioner IR Mardan Zone Mardan and Muhammad Alam Additional Commissioner IR Mardan Zone Mardan to sensitize people especially well-off families about signficance of filing of income tax returns.

He said the filers of income tax returns would get enormous financial benefits in taxes while purchasing properties, vehicles and others business.

"Taxes are considered to be very crucial for the economy of any country to finance its social projects besides minimum dependency on foreign loans," he said.

Assuring full cooperation with FBR, the association reiterated to file income tax returns in large number by the said date.

They also thanked FBR authorities for extending the date that would help to bring a large number of people under taxation net.