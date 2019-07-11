UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorities Asked To Pay Heed To Growing Encroachments

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:42 PM

Authorities asked to pay heed to growing encroachments

Some owners of shops selling iron bars and iron beams out rightly refused to relocate their business to the new market established by the district authorities at Muslim Town

D.G.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Some owners of shops selling iron bars and iron beams out rightly refused to relocate their business to the new market established by the district authorities at Muslim Town. The authorities had asked them to leave their present location as their current location creates problems for passersby and traffic flow in residential area.

The main metal road is misused by these shopkeepers for the purpose of straightening out iron bars with hammers during busy traffic hours thereby damaging the road as well as causing hurdles for road users.

Most often, heavy trucks loaded with hard metal can be seen unloaded at peak rush hours, which is clear violation of law.

Now a large pit has emerged in the middle of the road with broken sewerage pipes within which can multiply public miseries any time. Moreover, these influential ironmongers block off the road and adjoining streets in the course of business.

The inhabitants of this city have called on the municipal corporation and other concerned authorities to immediately shift these shops to the new location ofiron market.

nsr\378

Related Topics

Business Road Traffic Market Muslim

Recent Stories

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) asks India ..

1 minute ago

Minister for housing chairs LDA city sub-committee ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Rostec Interested in Building Hospitals i ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved ..

1 minute ago

Baltic trio slam Russian plan to fete Soviet-era t ..

9 minutes ago

Siberians flock to toxic lake for 'Maldives' selfi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.