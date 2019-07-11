Authorities asked to pay heed to growing encroachments

Some owners of shops selling iron bars and iron beams out rightly refused to relocate their business to the new market established by the district authorities at Muslim Town

The main metal road is misused by these shopkeepers for the purpose of straightening out iron bars with hammers during busy traffic hours thereby damaging the road as well as causing hurdles for road users.

Most often, heavy trucks loaded with hard metal can be seen unloaded at peak rush hours, which is clear violation of law.

Now a large pit has emerged in the middle of the road with broken sewerage pipes within which can multiply public miseries any time. Moreover, these influential ironmongers block off the road and adjoining streets in the course of business.

The inhabitants of this city have called on the municipal corporation and other concerned authorities to immediately shift these shops to the new location ofiron market.

