Authorities' claims on normalcy, development invisible on ground: Dr Farooq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :National Conference (NC) President and MP from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah has said the incumbent regime's normalcy, peace and development narrative is hardly visible on ground in the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Farooq Abdullah addressing a public gathering at Harinara, Singhpora (Pattan) in Baramulla said, "People are yearning for their democratic, constitutional and human rights, which have incessantly been abridged since 2019." Cautioning people against the divisive forces contriving to divide people on religious, regional and sectarian lines, he stressed on the need to identify internal and external enemies of Kashmir, adding it is the unity of the people of Kashmir that will not let the nefarious plans of such forces work.

The NC president said, "In spite of their failures to make inroads into Kashmir even with the help of their A and B teams, the communal forces are now up to creating leaders in every mohalla, street and village. It is a warning sign for us. The people of Kashmir must remain cautious of such forces who want to divide our society on regional, religious, communal, and sectarian lines," he said.