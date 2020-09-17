Authorities close 22 educational institutions for violating SOPs during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

Among 22 institutions only 16 were shut down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Karachi’s Korangi area for commencing classes of primary sections. The authorities say action will be taken against the principals of the respective institutes.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2020) At least 22 educational institutions were closed in different parts of the country due to violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) introduced to control Covid-19.

Among 22 institutions only 16 were shut down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Karachi’s Korangi area for commencing classes of Primary sections. The authorities concerned said that an action would also be taken against the principals of the respective institutes.

Meanwhile, Sindh education Minister Senator Saeed Ghani said that eight staff members in two colleges of District Matiari had been tested coronavirus positive in just two days after reopening educational institutes across the country.

In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said that both the colleges have been closed.

The educational institutions were shut down at the moment when the country reported six deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases had surged to 303,634.

The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 6,399.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 545 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remained the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 132,818 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 98,041 in Punjab, 37,185 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,005 in Islamabad, 13,798 in Balochistan, 2,451 in Azad Kashmir and 3,336 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

On September 15, 2020, thousands of schools and colleges across Pakistan were reopened after remaining closed for more than six months (187 days) due to the coronavirus pandemic.