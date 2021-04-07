Authorities concerned directed to make contingency plan for rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Muhammad Irfan ud-din chaired a meeting on Wednesday to devise a strategy for tackling situation in wake of heavy rains.

The meeting was convened following recent prediction by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of heavy rains with thunderstorms throughout the province.

Officials of all departments concerned including District Health Officer (DHO), District Food Controller (DFC) and Tehsil Muncipal Officer(TMO), representative of Communication and Works and president Ismailia Council Upper Chitral attended the meeting, says a press release.

Directions were issued to all concerned to make proper arrangements well before any untoward situation.1. XEN C&W Upper Chitral was directed to mobilize their heavy machinery towards Broghil and other remote valleys for clearing purposes.

The DHO Upper Chitral and TMO Mastuj and Mulkhow were directed to start a massive campaign regarding implementation of Covid-19 in the shape of distribution of face mask and sanitizer and making announcements through loud speakers among the public in order to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The District Food Controller (DFC) upper Chitral was directed to ensure availability of wheat stock in all centers to cater the needs of the public. The chair on behalf of district administration Upper Chitral appreciated the efforts of AKDN for dispatching of food items to the people of Broghil valley. The chair directed the all concerned to ensure the directives were implemented timely.