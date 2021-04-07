UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Authorities Concerned Directed To Make Contingency Plan For Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Authorities concerned directed to make contingency plan for rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral Muhammad Irfan ud-din chaired a meeting on Wednesday to devise a strategy for tackling situation in wake of heavy rains.

The meeting was convened following recent prediction by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of heavy rains with thunderstorms throughout the province.

Officials of all departments concerned including District Health Officer (DHO), District Food Controller (DFC) and Tehsil Muncipal Officer(TMO), representative of Communication and Works and president Ismailia Council Upper Chitral attended the meeting, says a press release.

Directions were issued to all concerned to make proper arrangements well before any untoward situation.1. XEN C&W Upper Chitral was directed to mobilize their heavy machinery towards Broghil and other remote valleys for clearing purposes.

The DHO Upper Chitral and TMO Mastuj and Mulkhow were directed to start a massive campaign regarding implementation of Covid-19 in the shape of distribution of face mask and sanitizer and making announcements through loud speakers among the public in order to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The District Food Controller (DFC) upper Chitral was directed to ensure availability of wheat stock in all centers to cater the needs of the public. The chair on behalf of district administration Upper Chitral appreciated the efforts of AKDN for dispatching of food items to the people of Broghil valley. The chair directed the all concerned to ensure the directives were implemented timely.

Related Topics

Ismailia Chitral Mastuj Mulkhow All Wheat Rains

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

12 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

15 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

18 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

5 minutes ago

Pilot Killed as Turkish Military Fighter Crashes i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.