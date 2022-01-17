Authorities concerned directed to remain alert during rain, snowfall

The authorities concerned have been directed to remain alert during rain, snowfall predicted from January 18 to January 20 in several districts including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned have been directed to remain alert during rain, snowfall predicted from January 18 to January 20 in several districts including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum.

According to a district administration spokesman, Provincial Disaster Management Authority had directed the authorities concerned of Communication and Works Department, Local Government and Community Development Department, Irrigation Department, Tourism Department, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122 and the Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi division to remain alert during the forecast period.

The Met Office has informed that a weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach western and upper parts of the country from Tuesday, January 18 and may persist till Thursday, January 20.

Under the influence of this weather system, snowfall, light to moderate, is expected in Murree from Tuesday night to Thursday.

Rain, light to moderate, is also expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum and other districts from Tuesday to Thursday.

Light to moderate snowfall may cause road closure in Murree and prevailing dense foggy conditions are likely to subside.

All the authorities concerned had been advised to remain alert and also take all necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period to avoid loss of life and property, he added.

The spokesman said that Rawalpindi district administration under a contingency plan formulated to deal with any emergency during heavy rain and snowfall in Murree had finalized arrangements to control entry of vehicles in Murree.

A special plan was also finalized to ensure quick and timely relief and rescue operations.

Two control rooms were set up at DC office, Rawalpindi and Assistant Commissioner Office, Murree for the next spell of rain and snowfall predicted for next few days.

The control rooms would work round the clock to give quick response to the complaints of the citizens and ensure that they were provided with the required assistance as well as complete guidance, he added.

The focal persons from all the departments concerned would perform their duties in the control rooms.

He informed that during winter season an Additional Deputy Commissioner and three Assistant Commissioners including AC Murree and AC Kahuta would be stationed in Murree.

According to the new plan, the main focus would be on snow removal operations and traffic management. There would be regulated entry during such spells and maximum 8,000 vehicles per day would be allowed entry from all entry points in normal weather conditions, he added.

