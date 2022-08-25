UrduPoint.com

Authorities Concerned Directed To Speed Up Rescue, Relief Efforts In Flood Affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood has directed the authorities concerned to speed up relief and rescue efforts in flood affected areas of Tank which is currently within the grip of prolonged spell of torrential monsoon rains.

He directed the district administration and rescue officials to further accelerate rescue and relief operations on an emergency basis by utilizing all available resources to shift stranded people to safer places and provide them with all required relief items.

He has asked the divisional commissioner and the deputy commissioner to personally monitor and supervise the rescue and relief activities and ensure all possible measures for protection of lives and properties of residents.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been imposed in Tank on the directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan as heavy rains continued to batter the district, causing colossal damage to infrastructure and properties.

The chief minister has directed the authorities concerned to mobilize all available resources for rescuing and extending relief to flood affected people.

Heavy rains have lashed Dera Ismail Khan and Tank bringing life to a standstill in certain areas of these districts after flash floods washed away several houses and structures in the region.

Water courses and nullahs swelled with rain water eroding roads and inundating villages in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan district including, Kiri Marwatti, Kiri Jandar, Daraban, Darazinda, Prova, Kulachi, Hattala, Kot Esa Khan, Yarik, Naiwella, Jumma Sharif and Ramak,besides other areas.

The ferocious current wet-spell also badly affected urban life in the district as rainwater entered the bazaars and houses located at narrow lanes, adding to miseries for the residents.

