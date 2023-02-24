UrduPoint.com

Authorities Concerned Urged To Resolve Problems Of Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Authorities concerned urged to resolve problems of flood victims

Former member of Provincial Assembly(MPA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fateh Ullah Miankhel on Friday has urged the authorities concerned to take urgent measures to address grievances and compensate flood-affected people, at the earliest

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Former member of Provincial Assembly(MPA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fateh Ullah Miankhel on Friday has urged the authorities concerned to take urgent measures to address grievances and compensate flood-affected people, at the earliest.

In a joint statement issued by the former MPA, along with Prova Tehsil Chairman Fakhrullah Khan Miankhel and Tehsil Chairman Daraban Ihsanullah Khan that due to floods causing colossal damages in Prova, Kulachi, Daraban and Darazinda Tehsils, as a result, several people got homeless and agricultural land destroyed.

The statement added that people of those areas remained still deprived, running from pillar to post to get compensation.

They claimed that thousands of eligible flood-affected people were yet to receive the compensation amount and were passing through mental agony.

Moreover, they said that the Chashma Right Bank Canal(CRBC) was severely damaged at various places from Jumma Sharif to Ramak. In addition, repair work of the canal had not been started as yet and farmers were suffering due to the unavailability of irrigation waters.

They said that Indus-highway also got affected during the flood, but the authorities concerned had purportedly turned a blind eye to it aggravating people's hardship.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Provincial Assembly Bank Post From

Recent Stories

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operati ..

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operations Vehicles at IDEX 2023

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade agreement

16 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs aga ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs against Gladiators

23 minutes ago
 Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to J ..

Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to Jan, Underscoring Tough Inflati ..

14 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Quest ..

Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Question for Another Day'

8 minutes ago
 Engineering & Healthcare Show: Several foreign del ..

Engineering & Healthcare Show: Several foreign delegations meet secretary on 2nd ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.