Authorities concerned urged to resolve problems of flood victims

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Former member of Provincial Assembly(MPA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fateh Ullah Miankhel on Friday has urged the authorities concerned to take urgent measures to address grievances and compensate flood-affected people, at the earliest.

In a joint statement issued by the former MPA, along with Prova Tehsil Chairman Fakhrullah Khan Miankhel and Tehsil Chairman Daraban Ihsanullah Khan that due to floods causing colossal damages in Prova, Kulachi, Daraban and Darazinda Tehsils, as a result, several people got homeless and agricultural land destroyed.

The statement added that people of those areas remained still deprived, running from pillar to post to get compensation.

They claimed that thousands of eligible flood-affected people were yet to receive the compensation amount and were passing through mental agony.

Moreover, they said that the Chashma Right Bank Canal(CRBC) was severely damaged at various places from Jumma Sharif to Ramak. In addition, repair work of the canal had not been started as yet and farmers were suffering due to the unavailability of irrigation waters.

They said that Indus-highway also got affected during the flood, but the authorities concerned had purportedly turned a blind eye to it aggravating people's hardship.