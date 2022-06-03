Authorities concerned visit flour mills, markets to check availability of subsidized flour

The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi district administration here on Friday visited different flour mills and markets to check availability of subsidized flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned of Rawalpindi district administration here on Friday visited different flour mills and markets to check availability of subsidized flour.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rwp Cantt visited markets in Jhanda Chichi, Tench Bhatta, Chungi no 22, Lal Kurti and other areas and checked availability of subsidized flour at atta retail points.

AC City also paid surprise visits to different flour mills and checked the record of allotted wheat quota, production and stock register. The mill owners have also been directed to install closed-circuit television cameras in mills as per Standard Operating Procedure.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Qasim Ijaz visited different markets and checked availability of subsidized atta besides inspecting display of rate lists to ensure enforcement of the government notified rates.

The price Control Magistrates visited different markets of Kallar Syedan to check availability of subsidized flour and ensure sale on notified rates.

According to a district administration spokesman, DC Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had directed the authorities concerned that smuggling of wheat and flour would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators.

The district administration was taking solid steps to ensure implementation of the rates of wheat flour bags fixed by the Punjab government.

The spokesman informed that DC Rawalpindi had formed special Flour Mills Monitoring Committees at Tehsil level in light of the orders of the Punjab Government to monitor the quantity of wheat being supplied to each flour mill on daily basis.

The committees were directed to oversee other measures to ensure supply of flour in the open market.

The committees were asked to compile their reports on daily basis which should be sent to the DC office and other departments concerned.