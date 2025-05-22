Authorities Conducts Open Court In Lachi Tehsil Of Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 10:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Mushtaq Ahmad Jadoon, Advisor of the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office Peshawar, in collaboration with the district administration organized an open court in Tehsil Lachi of Kohat district, in which Tehsil Chairman Muhammad Ehsan, Assistant Commissioner Lachi Salman Yousuf, heads of federal departments and the general public participated.
Most of the issues and complaints presented in the open court were related to drinking water, gas and electricity, reported by APP correspondent.
Mushtaq Jadoon, while explaining the aims and objectives of the open court, said that there is no fee for filing a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman and there is no need for a lawyer, but each case is decided within 60 days.
He said that the public can approach the Federal Ombudsman’s Office directly or through WhatsApp at any time in case of complaints related to federal departments and institutions.
Mushtaq Jadoon said that the public will be informed about the progress of the issues and complaints presented in the open court through WhatsApp.
He added that the public can also present their problems on WhatsApp at any time apart from the open court.
Muhammad Ehsan, while welcoming the holding of an open court by the Federal Ombudsman, said that the problems of gas and electricity in Tehsil Lachi are very serious and require immediate solution.
Referring to the problem of drinking water, he said that we have done a lot of work in this regard and God willing, this problem is expected to be resolved to a large extent in the next 2 months.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Authorities conducts open court in Lachi tehsil of Kohat3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin to start door-to-door polio campaign from May 263 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for assaulting wife, mother-in-law3 minutes ago
-
Punjab experiences best wheat production current year: Dr Sajid3 minutes ago
-
AJK PM expresses gratitude to enhance compensation package for martyrs3 minutes ago
-
Ali Pervaiz discusses energy reforms, growth13 minutes ago
-
Economic experts urge shift from statistics to solutions in budget planning13 minutes ago
-
India’s reported plan to curtail Pakistan's water a desecration of Indus Treaty, violation of Int' ..13 minutes ago
-
Working hours for special children schools reduced13 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds registrar's objections on PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry's bail petitions13 minutes ago
-
FWCCI congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on his elevation23 minutes ago
-
Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Program a historic initiative of CM Maryam: Minister Bilal23 minutes ago