Authorities Conducts Open Court In Lachi Tehsil Of Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Authorities conducts open court in Lachi tehsil of Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Mushtaq Ahmad Jadoon, Advisor of the Federal Ombudsman’s Regional Office Peshawar, in collaboration with the district administration organized an open court in Tehsil Lachi of Kohat district, in which Tehsil Chairman Muhammad Ehsan, Assistant Commissioner Lachi Salman Yousuf, heads of federal departments and the general public participated.

Most of the issues and complaints presented in the open court were related to drinking water, gas and electricity, reported by APP correspondent.

Mushtaq Jadoon, while explaining the aims and objectives of the open court, said that there is no fee for filing a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman and there is no need for a lawyer, but each case is decided within 60 days.

He said that the public can approach the Federal Ombudsman’s Office directly or through WhatsApp at any time in case of complaints related to federal departments and institutions.

Mushtaq Jadoon said that the public will be informed about the progress of the issues and complaints presented in the open court through WhatsApp.

He added that the public can also present their problems on WhatsApp at any time apart from the open court.

Muhammad Ehsan, while welcoming the holding of an open court by the Federal Ombudsman, said that the problems of gas and electricity in Tehsil Lachi are very serious and require immediate solution.

Referring to the problem of drinking water, he said that we have done a lot of work in this regard and God willing, this problem is expected to be resolved to a large extent in the next 2 months.

